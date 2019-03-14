Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cedar Crest Baptist Church
West Monroe, LA
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Cedar Crest Baptist Church
West Monroe, LA
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Colfax City Cemetery
Laurie Anne Drewes Watson


1960 - 2019
Laurie Anne Drewes Watson Obituary
Laurie Anne Drewes Watson

West Monroe - Memorial Service for Laurie Anne Drewes Watson, 58, of West Monroe, LA, formerly of Colfax, LA, will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, March 15, 2019, at Cedar Crest Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA, with Bro. Greg Clark and Bro. Jarrett Fix officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA. Following the memorial service, there will be a graveside service at the Colfax City Cemetery at 3:00 PM in Colfax, LA.

Laurie was born September 11, 1960, and passed away March 13, 2019, after her second battle with breast cancer. She graduated from Dry Prong High School in 1978 and also from NLU in 1983, where she was a member of Phi Mu, was a Kappa Sig Starduster, and was an Intramural Supervisor. Laurie was a teacher and coach at West Monroe High School from 1995 until 2018. She coached basketball, softball, track, soccer, powerlifting, golf, and also received seven championship rings: five in powerlifting and two in boys' track. She had a love for playing golf, but most importantly she loved spending time with her grandsons, Jude and Riggs.

She was preceded in death by her father, Milton Drewes; mother, Laura Pauline Drewes; brother, Jerry Drewes; sister, Judy Halford; nephew, Josh Halford; and her dear friend, Melanie Despino.

Survivors include her daughter, Dr. Lauren Watson Fix and husband Jarrett Fix; grandsons, Jude and Riggs Fix; brother, Jon Drewes; and a special niece, Leslie Brown.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Cedar Crest Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA.

Memorials may be made to the .

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Mar. 14, 2019
