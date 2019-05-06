|
|
Laverne Baker Nalley Sharp
West Monroe - Laverne Baker Nalley Sharp, 90, of West Monroe, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 4, 2019. Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in the Feazel Chapel at First Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA, with Dr. Mark Fenn and Rev. R.C. Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Anitoch Cemetery in Quitman, LA. Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. until time of service, on May 7, 2019.
Laverne was born March 9, 1929 in Chatham, LA to Charles and Euva Jenkins Baker. She was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings; her first husband, Earl Sherwin Nalley in 1983; and her second husband, Herschel Sharp in 1993.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses; Keith and Donna Nalley, Randall and Lani Nalley, Olivia and Robert Holt, Gwen and Wayne Carpenter; eleven grandchildren, Adam and Amanda Nalley, Joel and Lindsey Nalley, Dr. Andrew Nalley, Megan and Avery Davis, Aleece Smith, Michelle Smith, Sabrina and Eric Villarreal, Alex and Caroline Holt, Jessica Holt, Kathryn Nalley, Kristin Nalley; sixteen great-grandchildren, Abigail, Adalyn and Anderson Nalley, Shelby and Sydney Guyotte, Caden Cole, Cohen Pottharst, Sophia Villarreal, Gage, Grady and Kami Desidere, Dominic and Bowdoin Holt, Kennedy, Cosette and Landry Davis and great great-grandchild on the way, Collins Ray Wall.
Laverne was a secretary to the engineers at Stone Container in Hodge, LA, retiring in 1985. She served as Mayor of North Hodge for 10 years and served as a volunteer at Glenwood Hospital for 15 years. Her hobbies included gardening, traveling, and word games. She was a crossword puzzle addict and an avid Scrabble player. She loved her Agape Life Group at First Baptist Church.
Laverne said she had flowers when she could enjoy them. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a memorial to the Disabled American Veterans, VFW, or the Veteran Organization of your choice.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren and her nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on May 6, 2019