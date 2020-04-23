|
Laweese Vallery
West Monroe - Gloria Laweese Vallery was born April 23, 1928 and passed away April 22, 2020. Private graveside service will be held at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Laweese was a life time member of Apostolic Restoration Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Oliver Vallery; grandson, Derek Vallery; parents Monroe and Irene Jones; brothers J M Jones and Arlice Jones; sisters-in-law Freddie Jones and Betty Jones.
Laweese is survived by 7 children, Lynda Nabor, Oliver Jr. Vallery and wife Dianne, Gloria Milton, Becky Howard and husband Kenneth, Mary Vallery, Michael Vallery and wife Wendy, Daniel Vallery and wife Wanda; 23 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Marlin Jones and wife Sue, Avice Franks and husband Alsey, Alvin Jones and wife Iva, Garland Jones and wife Betty, Pat Spurgeon and husband J W, Larry Jones and wife Melba.
Published in The News Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020