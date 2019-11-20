|
Leaneda Parker Holder
Tallulah or Newellton - Funeral services for Leaneda Parker Holder, age 95, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Newellton First Baptist Church in Newellton, Louisiana with Bro. Mike Mitchell and Bro. Larry Foster officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:30 A.M. Interment will be in the Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton, under the direction of Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah. Mrs. Holder died Monday, November 18, 2019, in Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation in Tallulah, Louisiana after a brief illness.
Leaneda was a lifelong resident of Louisiana, residing in either Tallulah or Newellton all her life. She retired from the Commonwealth Life Insurance Company after working as an Insurance Underwriter for most of her working career. Leaneda and her husband Virgil were avid gardeners and loved to sharing their harvests with everyone, friends and strangers alike. After retirement, she began a dutiful mission of humanitarian service. She was a well-regarded member of Newellton First Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She also worked with the food bank and prison ministries and God's Mission Center in Newellton. She was a fixture in the community and loved volunteering her time during public elections to work at the polling stations. In addition, there was an ever-present schedule of singings that she and Virgil performed for area nursing homes and penitentiaries. This self-sacrificing life provided her with true happiness, and it should serve as a fulfilling testament of love and compassion to us all.
Leaneda was preceded in death by husband Herman Thornton, Jr.; husband Virgil Green Holder; daughter JoAnne Thornton Musgrove; daughter by marriage Mary Elizabeth Tassin; brothers Clarence Parker, Winfred Parker, Sanford Parker, and A.G. Parker; and sisters Emma Wiggins, Dollie Wiggins, Ruby Foster Hall, and Norene Freeman.
Leaneda Parker Holder is survived by her sister Doris Parker Gunn; sisters-in-law Elizabeth Parker, Irma Parker, and Lois Parker Finlayson; grandchildren Charles Musgrove of Lafayette, Lee Musgrove and wife Shelley of Vicksburg, Lori Stewart and husband Nate of Prairieville, and John Musgrove of Tallulah; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Parker, Martin Parker, Harold Parker, Nate Stewart, D.J. Faulkner, and Cody Faulkner. Honorary pallbearer will be Gary Gunn of Tallulah.
Published in The News Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019