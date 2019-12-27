|
Lee Underwood, SR
Downsville - Funeral service for Mr. Lee Underwood, 75, of Downsville, will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home-West Monroe, with Bro. Bruce Underwood officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. Mr. Underwood, a construction contractor and a true entrepreneur, an avid outdoorsman, with the ability and self-confidence to run many business ventures, a devout family man, known for his kindness and generosity. He is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Mary Helen Staggs Underwood; brothers, John E. Underwood Sr, Marvin Underwood Sr, and Ernest Underwood Sr; and sister, Pat Lenard. Survivors left to cherish his memory are his children, Lee Underwood, Jr, Amiee Carman and husband Eric, Lesan Randolph and husband Noble, Paul Underwood, Angel Leblanc and husband Harvey, and Wendy Marze and husband Charlie, all of West Monroe; brother, CJ Underwood of Choudrant; sister-in-law, Mary Underwood of West Monroe; brother-in-law, Truett Lenard of Bosco; five grandchildren, Aleeah Antee, Haleigh Pyle, Cade Marze, Valor Randolph, and Oaklynn LeBlanc; caregivers, John and Rebecca Costa and Sharon Lawson of West Monroe. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The News Star from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019