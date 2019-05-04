|
Leo Donald Walters
Ansbach, Germany - The Celebration of Life for Leo Donald Walters, infant son of Crystal and Lance Walters, will be 1:00 PM Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Mulhearn Memorial Cemetery, 623 Hwy 80, Monroe, LA 71203. All friends and family are invited.
After the service, Crystal and Lance will be at the home of Clarence Fox on Rowland Rd, Monroe, LA where friends and family can come by to visit.
Leo was born September 14, 2018, in Ansbach, Germany. Upon his arrival, he brought immediate joy and happiness to his mom, dad, and big sister Celia. He had an infectious laugh and loved getting big kisses from sister Celia.
Leo adored his mom. They spent time together at the gym where he was loved by the community there. Leo especially enjoyed his time at home with his mom "chilling out" together.
Leo was a well-traveled baby. He celebrated his 1st Christmas in Garmisch, Germany and took his 1st vacation to Egypt. He and Celia loved this family time with their Mom and Dad.
Leo was the very best baby. He was adored by his Mom and Dad, who referred to him endearingly as their Lil Dude. Leo's life has united his family. Leo left us to be in Heaven on April 21, 2019. He will be forever loved and forever missed.
Leo was preceded in death by his grandfather, Herbert Rock; great-grandmother, Irmagard Fox; great-grandfather, Thomas H Walters, Jr; great-grandfather, Harvey Madden; and step great-grandfather, Charles W "Sub" Hayes.
Online Registry/Condolences:
www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on May 4, 2019