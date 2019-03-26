Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Swartz, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Swartz, LA
View Map
Leon Julian "Sonny" Ramsey


1943 - 2019
Leon Julian "Sonny" Ramsey Obituary
Leon Julian "Sonny" Ramsey

Monroe - Funeral services for Leon Julian "Sonny" Ramsey, 75, of Monroe, will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at First Baptist Church Swartz with Bro. Aaron Dickinson, Bro. Terry Hinds, and Bro. Garrison Griffith officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday at First Baptist Church Swartz.

Mr. Ramsey was born August 31, 1943, in Monroe, LA, and passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at his residence. He was a member of First Baptist Church Swartz.

Mr. Ramsey was preceded in death by his daughter, Tamara Ramsey; father, Leon Ramsey; mother, Doris Ramsey; sister, Helen Gayle Kidd; and great-great-nephew, Garrett Thompson.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Ramsey; niece, Debbie Wright and husband Pat of Sterlington; nephews, Mike Kidd and wife Jeanine, and Gary Kidd and wife Sharon, all of Monroe; the children of his heart, Shelby and Peggy Creel, Jessica LaPrade and husband Ross and son Grey, Tyler Creel, and Tommy Williams; and numerous great nephews and nieces.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Creel, Jeff Kidd, Patrick Thompson, Josh Kidd, Jon Michael Kidd, and Brock McCarty. Honorary pallbearers will the men of his Sunday school class.

The family wishes to extend their thanks to special caregivers, Evest Danields, Stephanie Fields; to the nurses and staff at Hospice Compassus, and special friend, Judy Windham.

Memorials may be made to Tamara Lynn Ramsey Memorial Scholarship Fund Swartz First Baptist Church.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road

Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Mar. 26, 2019
