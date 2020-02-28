Services
St Matthews Catholic Church
121 Jackson St
Monroe, LA 71201
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Monroe, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Rachell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon "Lee" Rachell


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon "Lee" Rachell Obituary
Leon "Lee" Rachell

A funeral mass celebrating the life of Leon "Lee" Rachell, 81, a Louisiana native, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Monroe, LA with Rev. Mark Franklin officiating.

Lee passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was born on March 25, 1938 in Monroe, LA. He was a retired US Navy veteran and member of the Neville High School Class of 1956. He also worked at E.A. Conway Hospital and Kiroli Park. He was an active member and held leadership roles in Knights of Columbus Councils 3642 & 1337, as well as the Fleet Reserve Association. He was a faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi and St. Matthew's Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers the family requests loving donations to the Franciscan Sisters of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, https://franciscansisters-olph.org/donate/ Please note in Memory of Leon Rachell.
Published in The News Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -