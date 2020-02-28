|
|
Leon "Lee" Rachell
A funeral mass celebrating the life of Leon "Lee" Rachell, 81, a Louisiana native, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Monroe, LA with Rev. Mark Franklin officiating.
Lee passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was born on March 25, 1938 in Monroe, LA. He was a retired US Navy veteran and member of the Neville High School Class of 1956. He also worked at E.A. Conway Hospital and Kiroli Park. He was an active member and held leadership roles in Knights of Columbus Councils 3642 & 1337, as well as the Fleet Reserve Association. He was a faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi and St. Matthew's Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests loving donations to the Franciscan Sisters of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, https://franciscansisters-olph.org/donate/ Please note in Memory of Leon Rachell.
Published in The News Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020