|
|
Reverend Leonard O. Garlington
West Monroe - Services for Reverend Leonard O. Garlington will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville. Burial will be in Frazier Cemetery, Prospect
The family requests that visitation be observed Monday, April 15, 2019 at Hixson Brothers, Pineville from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and will continue on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Reverend Garlington, 88, of West Monroe passed from this life, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Tioga Community Care Center.
He was in the ministry for 70 years; He worked at Central Bank in Monroe for 18 years where he served as vice president and bank manager. He enjoyed splitting wood, gardening and carrying grandkids on his shoulders.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years and mother of his children, Norma Sue Thompson Garlington; second wife, Betty Harrell Garlington; son, Greggory Garlington; two brothers; four sisters.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Paul Daniel Garlington and wife, Carrie, Douglas O. Garlington and wife, Terri; daughter, Brenda Gaylene Garlington Davis and husband, Thomas; sister, Cecile Brunson; ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren
Pallbearers will be Geoffrey Garlington, Cody Garlington, Grant Garlington, Ethan Garlington, Matt Garlington, and Andy Garlington.
Memorials may be made to Corinth Baptist Church, Dry Prong.
To extend online condolences to the Garlington family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The News Star on Apr. 15, 2019