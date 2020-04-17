|
Leonard Roberts Kennedy
Lake Providence - A family only service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Lake Providence City Cemetery for Leonard Roberts Kennedy, age 94 of Lake Providence, Louisiana.
Reverend Cle'lie Stone will officiate.
Services are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home of Lake Providence.
Mr. Kennedy passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home on Lake Street, Lake Providence, Louisiana.
Leonard was born in Lake Providence, Louisiana to John Leonard Kennedy and Nellie Peek Kennedy. He married his wife Kathryn, in 1950 and raised their family in Lake Providence. He served in Europe during WW II, and was awarded the Purple Heart. He graduated from Tulane University where he also played baritone in the marching band. Leonard was the Tax Assessor for East Carroll Parish for a number of years. He was an avid golfer, having held the course record (60) at Lake Providence Country Club for several years. He also enjoyed playing pool, fishing in Lake Providence and the many "holes" behind the levee. He was a Mason, and a past director of the Miss Louisiana pageant for the Lake Providence J C's. He could regularly be seen on his lawn tractor cutting grass at his home on Lake Street.
He is preceded in death by his wife Kathryn Hale Kennedy, his parents, John L. Kennedy and Nellie P. Kennedy, sisters Lila Kennedy, and Dorothy Maher, and brother Joe Kennedy.
He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Frances Kennedy of Tallulah, Louisiana; son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Jennifer Kennedy of Greenville, South Carolina; daugher, Ann Nutt of Benton, Louisiana; granddaughter, Kim Donham (Ronnie) of Tallulah, Louisiana; grandson, Billy Kennedy of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; granddaughter, Meredith Sims (Bo) of Greenville, South Carolina; grandson, Brant Kennedy of Greenville, South Carolina; granddaughter Lisa Nutt of Austin, Texas; five great grandchildren: Will Donham, Colin Donham, Kathryn Sims, Harper Sims and Olivia Sims;
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Methodist Church of Lake Providence, Louisiana.
Published in The News Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020