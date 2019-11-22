Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lester Hancock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester Hancock


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lester Hancock Obituary
Lester Hancock

Monroe - Funeral services for Lester Hancock, 91, of Monroe, will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home Chapel, Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA with Rev. Rory Chance officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe, LA. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the funeral home.

Mr. Hancock was born November 23, 1927, in Winnfield, LA and passed away November 21, 2019, in Monroe, LA, at home. He was a US Navy Veteran that retired from the United States Postal Service in Monroe, LA. Lester was an avid hunter and fishermen who especially loved duck hunting.

Mr. Hancock was preceded in death by his wife of seventy years, Ann Geraldine Hancock; brothers, Curtis Lee Hancock, Bill Hancock, and Billy Ray Hancock; sister, Muriel Dean Wallace.

Survivors include his sons, James Hancock and Jerry Hancock; daughter, Ronda Allen and husband, Walter; grandchildren, Aaron Hancock, James Allen, Edward Allen and wife, Amanda, Sage Morris and husband, Josh; host of great- grandchildren; nephew, Allan Ray Hancock "Hunting Buddy"; brother, O.C. Hancock and wife, Kay; sister, Jean Stuart; brother-in-law, Richard Lane Witherington; niece, Sarah Witherington.

Pallbearers will be Josh Morris, Bobby Morris, Jared Morris, Alan Ray Hancock, and Reggie Allen. Honorary pallbearer will be Brodie Morris.

Memorials may be made to Ducks Unlimited, https://www.ducks.org

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -