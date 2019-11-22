|
|
Lester Hancock
Monroe - Funeral services for Lester Hancock, 91, of Monroe, will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home Chapel, Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA with Rev. Rory Chance officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe, LA. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the funeral home.
Mr. Hancock was born November 23, 1927, in Winnfield, LA and passed away November 21, 2019, in Monroe, LA, at home. He was a US Navy Veteran that retired from the United States Postal Service in Monroe, LA. Lester was an avid hunter and fishermen who especially loved duck hunting.
Mr. Hancock was preceded in death by his wife of seventy years, Ann Geraldine Hancock; brothers, Curtis Lee Hancock, Bill Hancock, and Billy Ray Hancock; sister, Muriel Dean Wallace.
Survivors include his sons, James Hancock and Jerry Hancock; daughter, Ronda Allen and husband, Walter; grandchildren, Aaron Hancock, James Allen, Edward Allen and wife, Amanda, Sage Morris and husband, Josh; host of great- grandchildren; nephew, Allan Ray Hancock "Hunting Buddy"; brother, O.C. Hancock and wife, Kay; sister, Jean Stuart; brother-in-law, Richard Lane Witherington; niece, Sarah Witherington.
Pallbearers will be Josh Morris, Bobby Morris, Jared Morris, Alan Ray Hancock, and Reggie Allen. Honorary pallbearer will be Brodie Morris.
Memorials may be made to Ducks Unlimited, https://www.ducks.org
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019