Leta "Lynn" Newman
Monroe - Graveside service for Leta (Lynn) Newman, 72, of Monroe will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, August 11, 2019 at South Central Baptist Church Cemetery, 3552 Hwy 875, Wisner, LA for close family and friends, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe. Pastor JJ Holyfield of Faith Christian Church will officiate the service honoring Lynn.
To friends and family she was known as Lynn. Lynn was born November, 15, 1947 to Robert Myles and Johnnie Mae Barefield. She passed away August 8, 2019 in Monroe, LA. Lynn was a retired Graphic Designer from Northeast Louisiana University, now known as the University of Louisiana at Monroe. She enjoyed being outdoors planting flowers in her garden, listening to music, vacations in the Mountains at Tennessee, shopping, cooking homemade food in the kitchen (especially her homemade dumplings), spending time with her grandkids, Kelly and Ty, her daughter, Alana and her family. Lynn was a beautiful soul, who was the most giving person. She loved serving others with a joyful heart. She was an inspiration to many and shared her love of God. The very best of the best! Lynn was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Reagan Newman; brothers, J.B. Barefield and Carl Barefield; Sister Mamie Tumlison.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Ray Newman; daughter, Alana Babb; step-son, Todd Newman and daughter-in-law, Kim Newman; grandchildren Kelly Newman and Ty Newman; four brothers, Russell Barefield, Raymond Barefield, George Barefield, and Robert Barefield; three sisters, Betty Peterson, Emma Glasscock and Lottie Corbin; many cherished nieces, nephews and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Barefield, Michael Barefield, Wayne Barefield, Leon McIntyre, Pete Peterson, and Aaron Barefield.
"But Those Who Trust the Lord will find new strength. They will be strong like Eagles soaring upward on wings; They will walk and run without getting tired." Isaiah 40:31
Flowers may be sent to Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe or memorials may be made in memory of Lynn to MD Anderson, 1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, Texas 77030 or https://gifts.mdanderson.org.
