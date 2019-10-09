|
Lev Magruder Dawson, Jr.
Delhi - On October 8, 2019, Lev Magruder Dawson died peacefully at the age of 81 in Delhi, LA surrounded by family. He was born in Braddock, PA and was raised in both Woodville, MS and Natchez, MS; he called both places home. Lev spent his formative years at St. Joseph Abbey in Covington, LA. Upon leaving Covington he joined the US Navy. Lev studied engineering at University of Southwestern Louisiana where he met the love of his life, Anne Soulier to whom he was married for 54 wonderful years.
Lev and Anne began their life together in Lafayette, LA moving to Pittsburgh, PA where they started their family. He began his career working for Westinghouse in the early years of technological innovation. Upon leaving Westinghouse he moved his family to Stony Brook, NY for a short time period. The family then moved to Silicon Valley where Lev flourished in his career. He worked for several technology businesses before creating his own company, Valence Technology. In 1994, Lev and Anne moved to Delhi, LA where Lev, creating Dawson Farms, raised and marketed sweet potatoes for numerous years.
Lev had a passion for politics, British history, education, dogs, and aviation. Above all, he always displayed dedication to the church, especially St. Theresa Catholic Church and St. Joseph's Abbey.
Lev is survived by his wife, Anne Dawson; his brothers, Steve (Kathleen) and Bobby (Barbara) Dawson; sons, David (Michelle) and Seth (Eva); grandchildren, Mikahla, Jedidiah, Isabel, Davina and Theadora.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lev Magruder Dawson, Sr and Elizabeth Lirette, and his sister Mary "Missy" Dawson.
Arrangements as follows: visitation will be at Cox Funeral Home, 724 Broadway Street, Delhi, LA, on October 10, 2019 from 5-7 PM, with a rosary to follow. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Delhi on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Abbey, 75376 River Road, St. Benedict, LA, on Saturday, October 12 at 2:00pm. He will be buried at the Saint Joseph Abbey Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Cory Albritton and the staff at Richland Parish Hospital in Delhi. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Theresa Catholic Church, mailing to PO Box 785 Delhi, Louisiana 71232.
Published in The News Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019