Lewis Brandon Furr
Tallulah - Lewis was born on September 6, 1920, in Tallulah, Louisiana, and passed away June 22, 2020, in Oak Woods Nursing Home in Mer Rouge, Louisiana, at age 99. He graduated from Tallulah High School in 1937. He then graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Agriculture in 1941. He served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army during WWII in the Infantry Division, Company D in the 9th Army at Normandy, Central Germany and the Rhineland. During his service, he was awarded 3 - Purple Hearts for the injuries he sustained and also awarded a medal for Meritorious Service for his service above and beyond. He was Clerk of Court for Madison Parish from 1948 - 1960.
Lewis was committed to instilling a strong Christian foundation in his children, ensuring they attended Sunday School and Wednesday Night Training Union. Above all, he passed along his Christian values by the way he lived his life, treating everyone with grace, dignity and respect.
Lewis enjoyed fishing, reading and rose gardening.
He was preceded in death by his wife, LaVonne Doden Furr; siblings, James Furr and Grace Mitchell.
Lewis is survived by daughters, Shari F. Moreau (Bob), Susan F. Alexander (Bill); son, David Furr; grandchildren, Trish Smith (Scott), David Moreau, Sara Moreau, Ashley Allen (Matt), Jep Alexander, and Emma Furr; great-grandchildren; Tyler and Callie Puckett, and Thomas and Grace Allen.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the dedicated staff at Oak Woods Nursing Home in Mer Rouge, Louisiana, for the extraordinary love and care given to "Papa" Furr.
A celebration of his life with plenty of Bluebell Ice Cream will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to woundedwarriorsproject.org or the Foodbank of Northeast Louisiana; 4600 Central Avenue; Monroe, LA 71203.
Published in The News Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.