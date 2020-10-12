Lila C. Walimaa
West Monroe - Graveside services for Lila Catherine "Kitty" Womack Walimaa, 77, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Lynn Cemetery, Archibald, LA, with Bro. Gary Sapp and Jacob Duval officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, LA.
Kitty, as she was so affectionately known to her family, was born October 13, 1942 in Mangham, LA and left this earth on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in West Monroe, LA.
Kitty was always our sweet, sassy, glamourous daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She cherished her family and even though she had no biological children, she loved each of her nieces and nephews as her own. Kitty was an active member of Harvest Assembly of God Church in West Monroe, LA and previously attended The Assembly of West Monroe. Kitty loved her church family and she loved the Lord. Kitty was a faithful employee and worked as a bookkeeper at the practice of Damon Bradford, DDS.
Although our hearts are broken, there is no doubt that she is rejoicing to be in the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ, as well as the family members who met her at Heaven's gate.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Thomas P. and Lela Mae Brunson, as well as her brother, Jim "Joe" Poindexter, sister, Ann Kitchens, special brothers-in-law, John Wayne Graham, Jule Gilley, Jr., Jerry "Pete" Mercer, Bobby "O.B." Mecom, Karl Buelow, Marvin Kitchens, and special sister-in-law, Patsy Poindexter.
Those left to mourn her passing are sisters, Bobbye Buelow, Gay (Dick) Driscoll, Ida Gilley, and Doris (Tommy) Cox; one brother, Thomas Poindexter; sister-in-law, Sue Poindexter; numerous adoring nieces and nephews, great-nieces/nephews and even great-great nieces/nephews; her dear friend, Doris Thompson; her former husband and special friend, Jerry Womack; and her fur grandbaby, Zoie.
Pallbearers are Jeff Mercer, Gary Gilley, Joey Strong, David Ezernack, Jr., Joey Buelow, Brian Ezernack, Honorary pallbearers are David Ezernack, Sr., Daniel Ezernack, Kurt Buelow, Robin Robinson, and Steve Poindexter.
The family would like to say special thanks to Kimberly Graham, Kitty's niece, who has shown so much love and taken such special care of Kitty during the past few years.
Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com
.