Lile Michael "Mike" Moore, Sr.
West Monroe - Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Mr. Lile Michael "Mike" Moore, Sr., 71, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA with Rev. Richard Richardson officiating.
Mr. Moore was born on February 29, 1948 in Cooper, TX and passed away in West Monroe, LA on May 31, 2019. In his early days, he worked along with his father, RJ Moore in their family trucking business. He loved his wife and family, working at the truck shop, playing pool and dominos and winning money at the casino. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, R.J. and Dixie Jo Moore; and by his brother, Harold Joe Moore.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Berylene Moore; sons, Lile M. Moore, Jr. and wife, Shelly, Spencer Shane Moore and wife, Amy, and Christopher Ryan Moore and wife, Ronda; grandchildren, Lindsay Moore Dobson and husband, Jarred, Michael Shane Moore, Madeline Moore Gebhardt and husband, Ryan, Meredith Shelby Moore, Ross Jacob Moore, Tucker Jackson Moore, and Jackson Lane Moore; great grandchild, Spencer Elise Gebhardt; sisters, Brenda Taylor and husband, Ronald, and Sandra Moore; along numerous nieces and nephews and his special nephew, Jeff Clark.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.
Published in The News Star on June 3, 2019