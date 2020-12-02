Lillian "Tinker" BrantlyDelhi - Funeral services for Mrs. Lillian Keasler "Tinker" Brantly, 88, will be at 11:00am, Friday, December 4, 2020 at Delhi Presbyterian Church in Delhi, Louisiana. Officiating will be Rev Paul Lipe and Rev Chris Wright.Visitation will be 10:00am-11:00am, December 4, 2020 at Delhi Presbyterian Church prior to the funeral services.Interment will follow for family only at Delhi Masonic Cemetery in Delhi, Louisiana, under the direction of Cox Funeral Home of Delhi.Mrs. Brantly was born on April 23, 2020 in Marianna, Arkansas and died December 1, 2020 at her home in Delhi, Louisiana with her two daughters and two granddaughters by her side.She had the pleasure of growing up in Delhi, Louisiana with her parents Ira and Cara Ethel Keasler and her sister Betty Jo. She started her career as an x-ray technician and lab technician in Homer, Louisiana, after graduating in 1950 from Louisiana Tech University. There she met and married the love of her life, James "Buddy" Brantly on March 6, 1955 in Delhi, Louisiana. She has deeply missed him since his death, April 1, 2010.On October 12, 1963, she moved her family from Homer back to her hometown of Delhi. She spent some time as a homemaker before taking a position working in the loan department of Guaranty Bank of Delhi. She then attended Northeast Louisiana University part time to complete a certification in Science Education. In the fall of 1970, she began her teaching career at Delhi Middle School teaching 8th grade science. She taught 7th and 8th grade science and produced the yearbook until retiring in 1996 with 26 years of teaching experience.She was a member of Delhi Presbyterian Church. She loved her church and church family and missed not attending due to her decline in health with Parkinson.She is preceded in death by her husband, James "Buddy" Brantly, parents, Ira and Cara Ethel Keasler, and one sister, Betty Jo Waters.She is survived by two daughters, Cara Jo Brantly, her primary caregiver; Janice Britton and husband, Steve all of Delhi, Louisiana; a son, James Brantly and wife Lisa of Shreveport, Louisiana; two granddaughters, who brought her much love and joy and called her by Buddy's nickname for her, "Tink". Her two granddaughters are Laura Friedel and husband Ben; Amy Richards and husband Troy; three great grandsons, Langdon and Larkin Richards and John Freidel; two great granddaughters; Lillian Freidel and Eliza Richards.Her family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Cory Albritton, a former student of hers whom she was so proud of, and Crossroad Hospice. The family would also like to extend special thanks to her special friends and sitters, Janice Williams and her daughter Tay Johnson, who took exceptional care of her for over 7 years, which allowed her to remain at home with her family. This dedication, work, and love for her will always be cherished by her family. The family would also like to express their appreciation for all the visits, food, thoughts, and prayers from friends during this time.Pallbearers will be Ben Freidel, Brant Mathieu, Mike McEacharn, Troy Richards, Francis Thompson and Claude Williams. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jimmy Keasler, Whit Keasler, and Keasler Meeks.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Delhi Presbyterian Church.