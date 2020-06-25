Lillian Pearl Alford Wynn
Start - Funeral services for Mrs. Lillian Pearl Alford Wynn of Start, LA will be at 3:00pm Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Start Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at Start Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Rayville. Visitation will be from 1:00pm until time of service Saturday at the church.
Mrs. Wynn was born June 15, 1932 in Forkville, MS and went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 25, 2020 at Wynn Island, LA at the age of 88. She graduated from Start High School, where she was an outstanding basketball player. She married Elmo right out of high school and they built their home on Wynn Island where they lived and raised their three children. She retired from Richland Parish School Board, where she had worked for thirty years.
She loved to quilt, cook, work in the garden, can vegetables, visit with her family and friends, read her Bible, and listen to good gospel music. One of Pearl's greatest joys was her church, Start Baptist Church, where she founded the "Prayer Warriors". She loved her Sunday school class, Women's Ministry, and Senior Citizen's group. Knowing all she could about her faith was her greatest pursuit and legacy.
Mrs. Pearl was a God-fearing, virtuous lady who was always the one everyone turned to when they were in need of prayer. She was a care-giver and cared for many members of her family and friends when they were ill, fighting cancer, or other sicknesses. She went out of her way to make sure everyone was "taken care of" and had everything they needed.
Family was very important to Pearl. She was known by them as "Mee Mee". Some of her requests were that all her family were saved so she could see them again. She wanted them to visit each other often and take care of and love each other, not just in their time of need.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Elmo Wynn, Jr.; her parents, Robert Alford and Birdie Harvey Alford; and her siblings, George Alford, Clyde Stephens, Roy Stephens, Troy Stephens, Meredith Ray Evans, Nelson Alford, Pauline Word and Joseph Alford.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Frankie Wayne Wynn and wife, Alita of Baton Rouge, and Mickey David Wynn and wife, Margaret of Monroe; one daughter, Jeanette Wynn of Start; three beautiful granddaughters, Tiffani Rachelle Donohue and husband, Brandon of Huntsville, AL, Lindsay Allison Nijoka and husband, Kyle of Baton Rouge, and Sara Nicole Parker of Start; five amazing great-grandchildren, Elijah Donohue, Joshua Donohue, Lillian Wynn, Finley Nijoka and Eleanor Donohue; sister-in-law, Billie Alford of Lena, MS; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Don Parker, Kevin Henry, Blake Branch, Randy Odom, Randall Alford and George Word, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Walter Moore, Jimmy Kennedy, Tommy Parker, Johnny Pat Cox, Elliot Letlow, Bob Hughes, David Branch, Jerry Word, Mitchell Shoemaker, Phillip Hays, Joel Stake, Carl Adcock, and members of SHS Class of 1951.
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Rayville, LA
Published in The News Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.