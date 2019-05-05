Lillian Walker "Lea" Nolan



Monroe - Mrs. Lillian Walker "Lea" Nolan, age 96, a native of Monroe, Louisiana left this earth to be with her lord and savior on May 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years Brady Nolan; cherished son, James B "Jim" Nolan and beautiful great-grandchildren, Wesley and Alexander; parents, Lois and C.B Walker; two sisters, Suzonne Walker and Evelyn Ouchley; brother, Charles Walker.



Shortly after marriage she followed Brady's career in the Army and U.S. Airforce from World War II to 1962. They began their family and lived in Germany, Guam, Morocco and numerous air bases in the U.S. Upon retuning to Monroe, she became an accomplished bookkeeper and accountant for Brockman Enterprises and retired in 1989. Her later years were filled with family get togethers and holidays to share stories and reminisce about good times. Her belief in a good and gracious God never waivered and always brought her comfort.



Lea had a zest for life and a deep love of family. She always had a bright smile when surrounded by family, friends and good food. Her mantra was "Happy Happy Happy" because that is what she wanted for her family, friends and herself. To her children and their spouses, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends she was a shining star of love, patience, reason and caring. It was in her soul to be positive, work hard and lift others with kind words and encouragement. Lea was always available to listen and help anyone who needed some good advice. She made certain that her children received a college education; all without one dollar of student loans or aid.



Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her sons Carl Nolan and wife Anne, Russell Nolan and wife Debbie; daughter Cindy Maley and husband Richard; daughter-in-law BettyAnn Nolan; grandchildren, Carla Brenton and husband Joel, Yancey Nolan and wife Kristi, Blake Nolan and wife Sarah, Ryan Nolan and wife Tara, Matthew Maley, Dana Maley, Jordy Head, Carly Head; great grandchildren, Jacob Brenton, Yancey Nolan, John Brady Nolan, Nancy Clair Nolan, Olivia Maley and Harper Nolan.



The family will always be grateful to Deby Hessler, Barbara Hamilton, Arabia Stephenson, Louisiana Hospice & Palliative Care Team and Dr. Patel for their loving care and attention to Lea's needs in her final months.



Friends and family who wish to honor Lea's memory my make a contribution to Lea Joyner United Methodist Church, Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care or a .



Graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M., Monday, May 6, 2019 at Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe, Louisiana under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe, Louisiana.



Published in The News Star on May 5, 2019