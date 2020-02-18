Services
Cox Funeral Homes
724 Broadway St
Delhi, LA 71232
(318) 878-3637
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cox Funeral Homes
724 Broadway St
Delhi, LA 71232
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Cox Funeral Homes
724 Broadway St
Delhi, LA 71232
Lillie Louise Phillips Reynolds


1923 - 2020
Lillie Louise Phillips Reynolds Obituary
Funeral services for Lillie Louise Phillips Reynolds, 96, of Delhi, LA will be held at Cox Funeral Home in Delhi on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Bro. Paul Lipe and Bro. Jeff Coleman officiating.

Visitation will be held at Cox Funeral Home on Friday from Noon until time of services.

Lillie will be laid to rest at Delhi Masonic Cemetery following services.

Lillie was born on October 15, 1923 in Richland Parish and passed away at Deerfield Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Delhi on Monday, February 17, 2020 after a brief illness.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Emmett Field Reynolds and her son Eldridge Emmett Reynolds along with her parents, Rufus Eldridge Phillips and Iona Kennedy Phillips and two siblings, Infant brother Eldridge Phillips and sister Dorothy Bradley.

Mrs. Lillie is survived by a sister Valarette Fonner of Baton Rouge, LA, numerous nieces and nephews and Mrs. Lillie's caregiver of 22 years, Thurman Allen.

Pallbearers will be Philip Cash, Bruce McEacharn, Thurman Allen, Eric Borquist, Karl Borquist and Nils Borquist.
Published in The News Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
