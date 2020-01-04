|
|
Lillie Mae Carter
West Monroe - Memorial services for Lillie Mae Carter, 71, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, January 6, 2020 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, LA with Rev. Jimmy Fletcher officiating.
Mrs. Lillie was born July 19, 1948 in Rayville, LA and passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 in West Monroe, LA.
Mrs. Lillie is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Carter, brothers, Willis E. Warner, James E. Warner, and Robert L. Warner; sisters, Shirley Martinez and Jane Warner Johns; and her parents, Willie E. and Zelma Wells Warner.
Survivors include her children, Melissa Fletcher and husband, Brian and Raymond G. Campbell, Jr.; sister, Ethel "Polly" Warner; sister-in-law, Mable Warner; brother-in-law, Al Martinez; stepchildren, David Carter and wife, Brenda, Rusty Carter and wife, Darlene, Larry Carter, Steve Carter, and Anita Long and husband, Ricky; grandchildren, Jackson Fletcher and Emily Fletcher; step grandchildren, Lance Carter and wife, Melissa, Josh Carter, Jessica Carter, Sabrina Long, Haley Long, Ricky Long, Jr. and wife, Sharon, and Christopher Porter; and 10- step great grandchildren.
Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020