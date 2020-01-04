Services
Brown-Holley Funeral Home Llc
603 Francis St
Rayville, LA 71269
(318) 728-4167
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Brown-Holley Funeral Home Llc
603 Francis St
Rayville, LA 71269
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillie Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillie Mae Carter


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillie Mae Carter Obituary
Lillie Mae Carter

West Monroe - Memorial services for Lillie Mae Carter, 71, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, January 6, 2020 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, LA with Rev. Jimmy Fletcher officiating.

Mrs. Lillie was born July 19, 1948 in Rayville, LA and passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 in West Monroe, LA.

Mrs. Lillie is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Carter, brothers, Willis E. Warner, James E. Warner, and Robert L. Warner; sisters, Shirley Martinez and Jane Warner Johns; and her parents, Willie E. and Zelma Wells Warner.

Survivors include her children, Melissa Fletcher and husband, Brian and Raymond G. Campbell, Jr.; sister, Ethel "Polly" Warner; sister-in-law, Mable Warner; brother-in-law, Al Martinez; stepchildren, David Carter and wife, Brenda, Rusty Carter and wife, Darlene, Larry Carter, Steve Carter, and Anita Long and husband, Ricky; grandchildren, Jackson Fletcher and Emily Fletcher; step grandchildren, Lance Carter and wife, Melissa, Josh Carter, Jessica Carter, Sabrina Long, Haley Long, Ricky Long, Jr. and wife, Sharon, and Christopher Porter; and 10- step great grandchildren.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -