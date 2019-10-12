|
Lillie Voncille Fletcher Solomon
West Monroe - A Celebration of Life for Lillie Voncille Fletcher Solomon, 90, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at First Baptist Monroe with Bro. Ricky Baker officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until service time on Tuesday at the church.
Mrs. Solomon was born on May 12, 1929, in Franklin Parish to the union of Albert and Ollie Fletcher and passed away at home on Thursday, October 10, 2019, in the arms of her loving daughters.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Mickel; her mother and father, Ollie and Albert Fletcher; and her precious sister, Hazel Ward.
Survivors are her devoted daughters, Karen Solomon, and Mickie Solomon Smith and her wonderful son-in-law, Barry Austin Smith. She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews who lovingly refer to her as "Aunt Cille" as well as many dear friends and family.
"Miss Lillie", as she was affectionately known, attended a one room school house in Lone Pine and was baptized at an early age in Bayou Maison. She loved people, classic movies, flowers and the New Orleans Saints. A perfect day for her was playing in her garden and a perfect night was attending a theatrical performance. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Monroe and served as director of the 5-year-old Sunday school class for 17 years. Her light shone brightly in the community and she was president of the Plum Street PTA and a member of the Monroe Garden Club. Later she worked as a floral designer at Maxwell's College Town Florist and Mary's Flower Shop.
Her ministry was feeding people with food and encouragement. She never met a stranger, was always positive, and possessed boundless energy. Four 20-year-olds could not keep up with her! She had the Lord in her heart and showed unconditional love to everyone she met.
Her courage never faltered. She was a true Southern lady who lived her life with kindness and compassion.
Pallbearers will be Barry Austin Smith, Charles Lawrence, Eddie Ward, Garry Ward, Arden Smith and Jay Bailes.
Memorials may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home or .
Her daughters are grateful to Amy Vance and Gayle Palm of Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care for their skill and compassion during their mother's illness. Special thanks to our friend Deby Hesler, who cared lovingly for "Miss Lillie" over the last five years.
Mrs. Solomon was a woman of faith, elegance and grace. A loving wife, mother and friend to all, she was a treasure and will be deeply missed by her family and those blessed to know her.
