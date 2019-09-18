Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Linda Bloomer Fulmer Obituary
Linda Bloomer Fulmer

Sterlington - Linda Bloomer Fulmer, 71, went to her heavenly home on September 15, 2019. Born, May 31, 1948, Linda's heart was fulfilled as a devoted homemaker. With her passing she was able to give someone the gift of sight. She was a life-long member of First Baptist Church of Monroe. Linda will be remembered as the most loving wife, mother and "MiMi".

She was preceded in death by her mother, Maxine Fondren; brother, Gary Bloomer and sister, Kathy Duffey.

Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Rodger Fulmer, Sr.; two daughters Kim Watkoske (Dan), Shelley Swanson; son Rodger Fulmer, Jr.(Melanie); 8 grandchildren, Madalyn Ludwig, Sam Regan, Hannah Watkoske, Kristin Watkoske, Kerri Watkoske, Dale Fulmer, Isabella Fulmer, Rhett Fulmer, Lane Sistrunk; one great granddaughter, Harbor, numerous nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, Roy Lee Duffey, Sr.

Pallbearers will be: Sam Regan, Dale Fulmer, Lane Sistrunk, Cole Dyke, Tristin Waldrop, Jake Ashley, Clint Johnson, and Travis Rogers.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home of West Monroe. Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home of West Monroe. Brother Ben Hackler will officiate. Graveside service will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.

Kilpatrick Funeral Home

Monroe, Louisiana
Published in The News Star on Sept. 18, 2019
