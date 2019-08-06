Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church
West Monroe, LA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church
West Monroe, LA
Linda Carol Netherland McCurry


1951 - 2019
West Monroe - Funeral Services for Mrs. Linda Carol Netherland McCurry, 67, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 3:00 P.M., Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe, with Dr. Randy Burdeaux officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until service time on Tuesday at the church.

Linda McCurry was born October 23, 1951 and passed away August 5, 2019. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and retired after 33 years with Monroe City School Board. She loved to travel with her grandchildren for all of their sporting events, and she loved to sing and fish.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Opal Netherland; and brother, Stanley Netherland.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel McCurry, Sr.; son, Daniel McCurry, Jr.; daughter, Becky McCurry Gasca and husband Ray; grandchildren, April McCurry Takewell and husband Terry, Joshua McCurry, Courtney McCurry, Sierra Gasca and Dakota Gasca; great granddaughter, Leighlah Takewell; sister, Faye Netherland Turner; brothers, Steve Netherland and wife Norma, and Woody Netherland and wife Helen; goddaughter, Christina Lampkin and her children, Brianna Collie, Bryce Lampkin, and Brooke Lampkin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Terry Takewell, Dakota Gasca, Josh McCurry, Edward Gasca, Justin Barton and Bubba Mullins.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Published in The News Star on Aug. 6, 2019
