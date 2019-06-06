Linda Faye Griffin Demoss McKinnie



West Monroe - Funeral services for Linda Faye Griffin Demoss McKinnie, 72, of West Monroe, will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, June 7, 2019 at Christian Life 6680 Frontage Road Monroe, LA. Rev. Danny Chance and Rev. Billy Hale will be officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.



Linda was born October 28, 1946 in Pioneer, LA and passed away June 4, 2019 in Monroe. She was a Dental Assistant for 30 years at Dr. E. D. Coates office and she was a member of Christian Life Church, Monroe, LA. Linda was preceded in death by her husband J.W. "Buddy" Demoss and parents, Hubert Griffin and Mary Griffin Eldridge; brother, Barry Griffin.



After her brief illness with cancer Linda's priorities in life was her children & precious grandchildren. She worked tirelessly as a single mother to provide for them.



She enjoyed taking her grandchildren fishing, bowling, skating, and having them close by her side. She was a dedicated worker to her employer, Dr. Coates, and the patients loved her dearly. After her retirement she cared for the elderly, which was her God given gift and doing what she did best, making sure things were kept and tidy at the CLC Family life Center. Linda will be greatly missed by her sisters. The phone calls and her regular visits to their homes just needing "to talk" was special times.



The family extends their thanks to Dr. Prem, Dr Gammage, and the nursing staff at GRMC 3 North.



Linda is survived by her sons, Darryle DeMoss and wife Becky, Jeffrey DeMoss and a daughter, Shelley Corrent; sisters, Brenda Hale and husband Billy, Earline Chance and husband Danny, Judy Brandon and husband Randy, Martha Leach and husband Don; half-brother, Huey Griffin; grandchildren, Cameron Corrent, Caleb Corrent, Christian Corrent, Logan Corrent and Landon Corrent; step-grandchildren, Katie McCormick, Gregory Kirk Burnley; step-great-granddaughter, Burnedette McCormick; numerous nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Danny Chance, Jr., Jeff Acreman, Peyton Leach, Charles Landry, Darryle Demoss and Jeffrey Demoss.



West Monroe, LA Published in The News Star on June 6, 2019