Linda Jean Kavanaugh Rolf
RUSTON - Funeral services for Linda Jean Kavanaugh Rolf, age 97, will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Ruston, LA. Rev. Dr. Juliet Spencer, assisted by Rev. Brian Mercer, Rev. Rolly Walker, and Rev. Leslie Stephens, will officiate. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Ruston under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston, LA. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston.
Linda Jean was born on October 3, 1922 in Clay, LA and died on October 7, 2019 in Ruston, LA. She was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Littera Club, local chairperson for Girl Scouts of America, and Miriam Circle.
Mamaw, as her grands and great-grands knew her, especially loved being with family at their many birthdays, graduations, weddings, and celebrations. Family was her life and she was happiest when surrounded by them.
Linda Jean played bridge for over 40 years with her local bridge club group of long-time friends. She loved gardening and flowers, a passion that she passed down to her daughters.
Linda Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Captain Ed Rolf; sisters, Lodie Brown Hood, Kathleen Rockhold, Elna Willis; brothers, Morton J. Kavanaugh, Vardman Kavanaugh, and Newton H. Kavanaugh.
She is survived by her four daughters: Jamie Thomas (Phil); Mary Justice (Jim); Olivia Gordon (Phil); and Kelly Smith (Billy), all of Ruston; grandchildren: Phillip Thomas Jr. and Karen, of Calhoun; Melissa Thomas Aldy and Jeremie, of Saline; Jeanie Aycock Plaster and Bryan, of McKinney, TX; Abby Gordon Mandrell and Josh, of Choudrant; Sarah Gordon and Fiance' Jake Slocum, of Ruston; Mike Smith and Danielle, of Ruston; Andy Smith and Katy, of Jackson, MS; Tucker Smith, of Washington DC; and Grace Smith, of Dallas, TX; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mike Smith, Andy Smith, Tucker Smith, Phillip Thomas, John Raymond Kavanaugh, Track Kavanaugh, Billy Rockhold, and David Clark.
The family would especially like to thank the caregivers Galin Jackson, Carla White, Latorria Lowe, Keywonder West, and Donna Joe for their love and kindness and to Premier Hospice for their care and attention.
Memorials may be made to the Methodist Children's Home, P. O. Box 929, Ruston, LA 71720; Med Camps of Louisiana, 102 Thomas Road Suite 615; West Monroe, LA 71291; T. V. Ministry of Trinity Methodist Church, 1000 Woodward Avenue, Ruston, LA 71270.
Published in The News Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019