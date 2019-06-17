Services
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Alto Baptist Church
Alto, LA
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Alto Baptist Church
Alto, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Mock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda K. Cooper Mock


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda K. Cooper Mock Obituary
Linda K. Cooper Mock

Start - Memorial services for Linda K. Cooper Mock, 69, of Start, LA will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Alto Baptist Church, Alto, LA with Dr. Alan Miller officiating.

Mrs. Linda was born December 24, 1949 in Rayville, LA and passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 in Start, LA.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dean Cooper; parents, Cleve and Nettie Bradshaw; sisters, Louise Munholland; Lougenia Glass; Mary Jane Copeland.

Survivors include her husband, Harry Mock; children, Dana K. Brewer and husband, Dewaine of Tuscaloosa, AL; Blake Cooper and wife, Danielle of Haughton, LA; Tyler Cooper of Monroe, LA; Caleb Cooper of Monroe, LA; grandchildren, Meagan Brewer of Birmingham, AL; Kailah Cooper of Start, LA; Riley Cooper of Haughton, LA; sisters, Annette Guimbellot and husband, Howard; Janette Bichsel and husband, Chuck; Betty Jean Evans; Thelma Gill; Kathlen Eager; brothers, Buddy Bradshaw and wife, Ida; Donald Bradshaw and wife, Gayle; John Bradshaw and wife, Julie; Thomas Wade Bradshaw; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation is 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM, Monday at Alto Baptist Church, Alto, LA.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Star on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.