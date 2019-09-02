Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Blevins Cemetery
Blevins, LA
View Map
Linda Kay Duty Obituary
Linda Kay Duty

Monroe - Linda Kay Duty, age 74, of Monroe, Louisiana passed away, August 30, 2019. Visitation will be held at Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A funeral service celebrating Kay's life will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 10:30 AM. She will be laid to rest in Blevin's Cemetery, Falls County, Texas on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Kay Duty was born in McClennon County, Texas in 1945. She was one of five children. She attended school at Bruceville-Eddy. She played point guard on the basketball team, was a majorette, made straight A's and was active in her community. Kay received her secondary degree from the Dallas School of Business.

Kay married Douglas Wayne Duty in 1964 and lived in Texas and Mississippi before finding their forever home in Monroe, Louisiana. She was a devoted wife, amazing mother, grandmother, sibling and friend. She managed and worked on the family farm in Rayville. She was an active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and a youth counselor for the United Methodist Youth Fellowship (UMYF). She and Doug loved to travel, go snow-skiing, on float trips and camping. They spent countless hours on the river with family and friends. Kay's life will be forever cherished by her family and friends.

Kay is survived by her daughter, Heather Duty and her husband Rick Grimmett; her grandsons, Jett Douglas and Trey; her daughter, Priscilla Ober, husband Poul; and their 2 daughters, Olivia and Elsa; her brothers-in-law, Anthony Duty, his wife Patsy and Harold Proctor; sisters-in-law, Debra Lane and Darlene Kilgore, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Published in The News Star on Sept. 2, 2019
