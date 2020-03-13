|
|
Linda Kennedy Bonner
Sterlington - Funeral services for Linda Kennedy Bonner, 68, of Spencer, LA will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Spencer Baptist Church in Spencer, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Jerry Fletcher assisted by Rev. Ronnie Parks. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Farmerville, LA. Interment will follow at Liberty Linville Cemetery.
Linda was a member of Spencer Baptist Church and worked for CenturyLink for 49 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Lois Kennedy, brother-in-laws Howard Mardis, Jerry Thomas, and sister-in-law Myra Winters.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years Gregg Bonner of Spencer, LA; daughter Misty Cheek (Greg) of Bastrop, LA; grandchildren, Drake, Fisher, and Kennedy; sisters, Carol Johnston, Glenda Mims, Jackie Mardis, and Judy Pilgreen (Richard); sister-in-laws, Wanda Smith (Ricky), Lisa Hitt (Hurby), brother-in-law, John Smith and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Matthew Mardis, Jonathan Pilgreen, Allen Hitt, Cole Brown, Dr. John Smith, and Nathan Pilgreen.Honorary Pallbearers will be Landon Brown, Eric Mardis, and Conner Brown.Online condolence messages may be sent to the family www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Farmerville, LA.
Published in The News Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020