Linda Mercer Bermingham
Sunnyvale, TX - With a heavy heart the family announces the passing of Linda on August 10, 2020, in Texas.
She was born in Monroe on February 7, 1956, to Pat and Bonnie Mercer. Linda was the most forgiving, loving, and caring person anyone could know.
She had a great love of Jesus Christ her Savior. She loved to talk about Him and read her Bible.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Pat Mercer; and her grandparents. Survivors include mother, Bonnie Mercer (who passed away on August 31, 2020 in Monroe); son, Ashley Bermingham and wife Donna; and sister Patty Massey and husband Taylor.
Graveside service will be held at 10:00AM Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Sterlington Rd. Monroe.
Memorials may be made to the Ouachita Parish Humane Society.
The family will also celebrate the life of Bonnie Sue Thomas Mercer at the same service with her daughter, Mrs. Linda.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearn funeralhome.com
