Linda Mosely George
West Monroe - Memorial Services for Mrs. Linda Mosely George, 75, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 6, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe with Pastor James D. George officiating. Interment will be in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until service time on Saturday.
Linda Mosely George was born May 24, 1944 and passed away April 22, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bruce Dee Mosely and his wife Emma; mother, Martha Inzina and her husband Joe; sister, Jo Ann Inzina; and son, Mark A. George.
Survivors include her husband, James George; son, James D. George and wife, Rhonda; daughter, Twila Traweek and husband Jamie; grandchildren, Rebekah George, JoHannah George, Ryan Traweek and wife Danielle, and Seth Traweek.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.