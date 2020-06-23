Liston W. "Bo" Boland, Jr.
West Monroe - Graveside Services for Mr. Liston W. "Bo" Boland, Jr., of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Paschal Catholic Church Cemetery in West Monroe, located in the back of Hasley Cemetery, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. During this time, due to capacity requirements, we ask that you express your condolences to the family in a short and timely manner so that everyone may have the same opportunity. After the service on Thursday, family and friends will gather at the home of Doyle and Yvette Jeter at 108 Claiborne St., West Monroe, LA.
Mr. Boland was born September 19, 1940, in Opelousas, LA and passed away June 20, 2020, at his residence in West Monroe, LA.
Bo graduated from Atlanta High School in Atlanta, TX. After graduation he joined the U.S. Coast Guard and served in Alaska during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He retired as a shift engineer from Riverwood International after 36 years of service in the powerhouse, where he was affectionately known as "Chief Black Cloud". Bo was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially at his camp at Lake Fork, TX. He loved listening to West Monroe football on Friday nights and watching college and professional football.
He was preceded in death by his son, Keith Boland; and his parents, Liston and Virginia Boland.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Diane Gray Boland; daughter, Jackie Plank and husband Jim, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Amy Boland; sister Yvonne Boland; sister-in-law, Yvette Jeter and husband Doyle, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family wishes to thank his hospice nurse Lyndie Ashley and his aids Martha, Ella, Ebonae and Shaterica for the kind and compassionate care they gave him during his illness.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The News Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.