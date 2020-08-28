1/1
Lloyd Elmer Williams
Lloyd Elmer Williams

Winnsboro - Graveside services for Lloyd Elmer Williams, 85, of Winnsboro, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.

Lloyd was born in Centerpoint, LA, on August 26, 1935 and passed away from this life on August 26, 2020, in Monroe, LA. He served his country in active duty in the United States Air Force from 1954 until 1957, and later served in the Air Force Reserves from 1957 until 1962. He was a talented man with an inventive mind, always trying to figure out how to do something no one else had thought of before. Lloyd had two patents: US 4751622A, Solar Powered Construction Light, and US 4843525A, Solar Powered Yard Marker. Lloyd had many talents, and was an electrician, pilot and entrepreneur. He was always creating or fixing things.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Estelle Williams Sharp; father, Clarence E. Williams; brother, Albert Earl Williams; and sisters, Mamie Lee Parrott and Arlene Cade.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Donna Rhea Welch Williams; son, Ronald Wayne Williams and wife Sonya Wilder Williams; daughter, Lora Jane Williams Knight and husband Jeff Knight; grandchildren, Jennifer Lynn Killian, Jarrett Kyle Williams, Katelyn Elizabeth Knight, Jacob Sullivan Wilder, Madison Rhea Williams Bachhofer, Victoria Louise Wilder, and Makayla Grace Williams; five great grandchildren, Ayden, Lyla, Rynn, Drake, and Evelyn; and nieces and nephews, Margaret Ruth Boyd and husband Wayne, David Lance and wife Callie, and Judy Fuller and husband Cecil.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA




Published in The News Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
