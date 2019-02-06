|
Lloyd Eugene Elkins
Ruston - Graveside services for Lloyd Eugene Elkins, 76, of Ruston will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 8, 2019 in the Old Town Cemetery in Haynesville, LA under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston. Rev. Dale Oden will officiate the service. A visitation will take place Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston.
Lloyd was born on October 19, 1942 in Haynesville and died February 4, 2019 in Ruston. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church. Lloyd retired from LP& L/ Entergy as a Customer Service Manager. He is preceded in death by his sister, Betty Stewart.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Elkins of Ruston; son, Terry Elkins and his children; David Elkins and Dylan Elkins of Little Rock, AR; son, Vance Elkins and wife Toni and their children; Avery Elkins, Spencer Elkins, Mac Elkins, and Sadie Elkins of Monroe, LA; step-sons, Jay Hilton of Ruston; Brian Hilton and wife Emilee of Ruston; sister, Patsy Starling and husband Harvey of Madison, AL; nieces and nephews, Machelle Starling, Vernon Starling and wife Kim, Alan Starling and wife Amy, Charlotte Bennett and husband David, Margaret Ann Wilson, Myrden "Bo" Smith and wife LaTanya.
Pallbearers will be Marion Powell, Mike Powell, David Reeder, Kenny Solley, Ronnie Teague, and Randy Thomisee.
Published in The News Star on Feb. 6, 2019