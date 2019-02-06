Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
209 North Bonner Street
Ruston, LA 71270
(318) 255-2832
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
209 North Bonner Street
Ruston, LA
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Town Cemetery
Haynesville, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Elkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd Eugene Elkins


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lloyd Eugene Elkins Obituary
Lloyd Eugene Elkins

Ruston - Graveside services for Lloyd Eugene Elkins, 76, of Ruston will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 8, 2019 in the Old Town Cemetery in Haynesville, LA under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston. Rev. Dale Oden will officiate the service. A visitation will take place Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston.

Lloyd was born on October 19, 1942 in Haynesville and died February 4, 2019 in Ruston. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church. Lloyd retired from LP& L/ Entergy as a Customer Service Manager. He is preceded in death by his sister, Betty Stewart.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Elkins of Ruston; son, Terry Elkins and his children; David Elkins and Dylan Elkins of Little Rock, AR; son, Vance Elkins and wife Toni and their children; Avery Elkins, Spencer Elkins, Mac Elkins, and Sadie Elkins of Monroe, LA; step-sons, Jay Hilton of Ruston; Brian Hilton and wife Emilee of Ruston; sister, Patsy Starling and husband Harvey of Madison, AL; nieces and nephews, Machelle Starling, Vernon Starling and wife Kim, Alan Starling and wife Amy, Charlotte Bennett and husband David, Margaret Ann Wilson, Myrden "Bo" Smith and wife LaTanya.

Pallbearers will be Marion Powell, Mike Powell, David Reeder, Kenny Solley, Ronnie Teague, and Randy Thomisee.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Star on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Download Now