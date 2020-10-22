Lloyd Richard Ray, Sr.
West Monroe - Graveside services for Lloyd Richard Ray, Sr., 90, of West Monroe will be Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Dr. Keith McVay will officiate under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Mr. Ray passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his earthly home, and entered into Heaven's Glory.
Mr. Ray was born in Haynesville, LA on November 19, 1929 spending the last 25 years of his life in West Monroe. He was a member of First Baptist Church West Monroe. He was led to the Lord by his high school football coach and followed Christ the remainder of his earthly days. His love for his family, and particularly his devoted wife of 66 years, was unsurpassed.
After graduating from Northeast LA State College, where he played quarterback under Coach Jim Malone, Mr. Ray served his country honorably in the Army. He went on to work as an insurance claims adjuster with State Farm until his retirement. He truly enjoyed sports, be it football, tennis, golf, or ping pong, and was extremely competitive in his every endeavor. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Barbara Ann Van Ray; his father Marvin Dean Ray; his mother Era Bell Cannon Ray; and his sister Maedean Ray Hembree.
Mr. Ray is survived by his children, Cheryl Ray Zeigler (Don), Donna Ray Tycer (Lindsay), and Lloyd Richard Ray, Jr. (Candy); and his brother M.D. Ray, Jr. (Mary Margret). He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Trey Zeigler (Anna), Haley Tycer Julian (James), Deni Zeigler Eldridge (Dow), Natalie Tycer, Lance Richard Zeigler, Makayla Ray, Matthew Babin, and Benjamin Babin; seven great-grandchildren, Joy Julian, Natalie Parker Julian, Reagan Zeigler, Henry Zeigler, Bailey Miller, Ainsley Miller, and Kristian Eldridge; along with a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to Troyan Williams, Rose Broussard, Kayla Orozco, and Melissa Young for their untiring and devoted care.
