Lois warren
Bastrop - Lois Raus Warren, 94, of Monroe, LA, passed away on April 9, 2020.
Lois was born on February 9, 1926, to John Bell Raus and Alma Lee (Graham) in Shreveport, Louisiana.
She finished Byrd High School in class of 1943. Met the love of her life, and married Leonard Warren, who was stationed at Barksdale AFB. After being married to a golf Pro and learning the game, she became a golf Professional in the late 50's. ln 1965 she opened a Merle Norman Cosmetic Franchise. Shortly after being so successful, she added Lois Style Shop, which she owned and operated for 31 years,
With only a high school education, Lois succeeded in everything she touched, including buying land and building her legacy, with the building still being rented today. She was also a very astute investor, which provided her retirement income until her death.
She was beloved by her children, and cherished by her daughter, who was with her in her last hours. Lois loved life and enjoyed working until the age of 83. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Bastrop, LA until 2004, when she moved to Monroe, LA to be with family and attend Christ Church of West Monroe, LA.
She is survived by son Jim Warren (Mary)of San Antonio, TX and daughter Beverly Graves (Steve). Brother Buck Raus (Linda) of Sterlington, LA. Grandchildren Melissa Fields (Dave) Steve Jr, Chris Graves (Om) step-grandaughter Amy Musgrove and Great Grandchildren Denmon, Peyton, Jimmy, Madison, and Nyran.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, John Bell Raus and Alma Lee Raus, husband Leonard Warren, son George Warren (Kay), siblings Bobby, Fred, JB, Johnnie, and Richard.
A private graveside service will be held by the family.
Published in The News Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020