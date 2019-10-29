|
Lola Winifred Ellis
Monroe - Funeral services for Lola Winifred Ellis, 96, of Monroe, LA, will be at 2:00PM Friday, November 1, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe with Rev. Michael Woods officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until service time Friday at Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Mrs. Eillis was born on October 16, 1923, in Arkansas and passed away on October 27, 2019, in Monroe at her residence. She was one of twelve siblings born to the union of William Chester and America Simmons Wiles. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles R. Ellis, two sisters and six brothers.
Survivors include her children, Barbara E. Wisenor and Judy DeMers and husband Jack; grandchildren, Nelson Andrade, Montie Wisenor and wife Leslie, Mandie Smith and husband Joseph, Christopher DeMers and Patrick DeMers; great-grandchildren, Alec Andrade and wife Bailey, Keaton Andrade, Garrett Young, Graham Smith, Luke Wisenor, and Andrew Wisenor; two sisters, Leota Ellis and Joan Ann Correro; and brother, Ronald Wiles.
Lola was an extraordinary mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the strongest, sweetest and most selfless person you could ever meet. Anyone who met her was touched by her sweet personality. She always had a smile on her face and never complained about anything. She enjoyed cooking and looked forward to spending time with family, especially celebrating birthdays and holidays. She will be greatly missed by so many.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. David Barnes and his staff for their exceptional care throughout the years for our Mom, Mamaw and Memaw.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The News Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019