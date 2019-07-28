|
|
Lollie Mae Washington Turner
Monroe - Lollie Mae Washington Turner, 68, passed with the Peace of God on Sunday morning, July 21, 2019 at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, LA.
Lollie, a native of Louisiana, was born August 28, 1950 to the late Leonard Benjamin Washington and Ninice Slack Washington in Gilbert, LA. In 1955, she and her parents moved to Monroe where she attended school and finished at Carroll High School. Soon after high school she married the late John Will Criff and they moved to Houston, TX and had a daughter, Patricia Ann. After John's(Buddy) untimely death, she moved back to Monroe. Some years later, she studied at ULM and worked at Glenwood Regional Medical Center, the Monroe Civic Center, and Berg Jones Elementary. Later she met and married the late MacHenry Turner. She later joined Macedonia Baptist Church of Monroe, LA where served as an usher. She loved attending with her daughter Sheila and grandson Jordyn.
In her younger years she was a faithful member of the Greater Flowery Mount Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a choir member. Lollie was a mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, cousin and friend to many and a true servant. She loved reading, singing, listening to music, cooking, and taking a stroll around the corner to visit her mother every other day and most of all posting encouraging messages and scriptures on Facebook to uplift others. She spent the majority of her life caring for her younger siblings, nieces, nephrews, children and grandchildren. When she wasn't spending time with kids, she loved going with her mother, Ninice and Aunt Ollie to the hear Gospel quartets like The Mighty Clouds of Joy, the Dixie Hummingbirds and others.
Lollie leaves to cherish her memories:
Her loving Mother: Ninice Slack Washington
Her beautiful children: Patricia Ann Jones ( Karl Jones)(Baton Rouge, LA), Gregory Dylan Washington(Monroe,LA), Deirdra Turner Elliott(Dallas,TX), and Sheila Turner(Monroe,LA)
Her Grandchildren: Gabrielle Jones, William Jones, D'monyae Taylor, Sabrina Patrick, Gregory Washington Jr., Amari Elliott, Aviana Elliott, and Jordyn Lee
Her Great Grandchildren: Grace Ariana Jones and Zaniya Williams
Her Brothers and Sisters: Melba W. Reed(late Michael Reed Sr.)(Birmingham AL), Debra Washington Adams ( Theadore Adams Jr.)(Humble,TX), Larry Edward Washington(Monroe,LA), Randy Cornelius Washington(Birmingham AL), Pastor Leonard Keith Washington ( Yolanda Lumpkin)(Hercules,CA), and Ninice Marie Washington Collins(Alpharetta,GA), Joe Mays Sr.(late Nelda W. Mays)(Monroe,LA)
Her nieces and nephews: Roshunda Washington Buie (Tron Buie), Angela Denise Mays, Joe Mays Jr., Ramona Reed Chism (Torrance Chism), Michael Reed II, Michael Reed III(Rachel Reed), Alicia Adams, Kayla Adams, Verlecia Washington, Emani Washington, Briana Washington, Britani Washington, Niara Collins and a host of great nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins
Preceding Lollie's passing was her grandson Jaylen Jefferson, her loving sister Nelda Washington Mays and her father Leonard B. Washington.
Celebration of Life Service for Lollie W. Turner
Monday, July 29, 2019 11:00 am
Macedonia Baptist Church
2602 Washington Street
Monroe, LA 71202
(Repass also at Macedonia)
Family Hour Sunday, July 28, 2019
3:00-5:00pm
Smith Funeral Home
907 Winnsboro Road, Monroe 71202
Published in The News Star on July 28, 2019