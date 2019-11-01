|
|
Lonnie Edwin Fuller
Eros, LA - Funeral service celebrating the life of Lonnie Edwin Fuller of Eros, LA will be at 2:00 pm, November 3, 2019 in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home, 911 Warren Drive, West Monroe, LA with Lemial Baugh and Rev. Elvin Wheelis officiating.Family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 12 pm until time of service, at the funeral home. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, November 4, 2019 in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun, LA, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. Lonnie was born September 9, 1946 and passed from this life on November 1, 2019 at the age of 73. He is preceded in death by his son, Lonnie E. Fuller, Jr. and by his father, Mark Fuller, Sr. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 53 years Bonnie Fuller of Eros, LA; mother, Louise Fuller; son, Michael Fuller and wife Jennifer of Eros, LA; grand-daughter, Samantha Ard and husband Josh; grandson, Tucker Lee Fuller; great-granddaughter, Trinity Rose Ballance; brothers, Mark Fuller, Jr. and wife Brenda of West Monroe, LA, and Roger Fuller and wife Phyllis of West Monroe, LA, and also survived by a host of extended family and friends. Pallbearers are Steve Tyler, Tom Walpole, Sam Robertson, Billy Sparkman, Dean Meredith, and Nick Joest. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Nugent and Jerry Robinson. In honor of Lonnie, memorials may be made to the Baptist Children's Home in Monroe or St. Jude's Children Home.
Published in The News Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019