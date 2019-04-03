Services
Farmerville - Funeral services for Lorece Tettleton, 90, will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, April 5, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Farmerville, La. with Rev, Kurt Auger officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm at the church. Interment will follow at Liberty Hill Taylor Cemetery, in Farmerville under direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Farmerville.

Lorece was born on July 21, 1928 and passed away on April 1, 2019. Lorece was a member of the First Baptist Church of Farmerville and retired as a licensed Florist with Kelley Flower Shop. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, was active with RSVP, Triad, and was a Senior Olympic Participant and a voting commissioner for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joaquin M. Tettleton; parents, John Earl and Myra Ward Hicks, and two brothers John Lee Hicks and James D. Hicks.

She is survived by her three sons, Nicky Tettleton (June); Jimmy Tettleton and Daniel Earl Tettleton; one granddaughter, Ashley Kennedy (Adam); one brother Bobby Earl Hicks (Pat); numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Farmerville.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The News Star on Apr. 3, 2019
