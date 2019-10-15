|
Loretta Jean Wallace
Monroe - A Gathering of relatives and friends for Mrs. Loretta Jean Wallace, 79, of Monroe, LA, will be Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe. A private family graveside service will be held on Friday at St. Paul's United Methodist Church Columbarium. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.
