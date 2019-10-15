Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Loretta Jean Wallace


1940 - 2019
Loretta Jean Wallace Obituary
Loretta Jean Wallace

Monroe - A Gathering of relatives and friends for Mrs. Loretta Jean Wallace, 79, of Monroe, LA, will be Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe. A private family graveside service will be held on Friday at St. Paul's United Methodist Church Columbarium. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.

Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, Louisiana
Published in The News Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
