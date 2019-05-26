Loretta Mae Barkley Ashbrook



Monroe - Loretta Mae Barkley Ashbrook, 79, of Monroe, LA, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, after a lengthy illness.



Born in LaCrosse, Kansas, August 23, 1939, Loretta was a graduate of Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri where she earned her teaching degree. She was a teacher and guidance counselor at West Monroe High School and was a guidance counselor at Neville High School before retiring.



However, her most rewarding job was being "Granna" to her grandsons who she enjoyed reading to and spending time at the beach where she would take LOTS of pictures.



She was a devoted member of her church Evangel Assembly (formerly Evangel Temple) where she and her husband Mike were founding members. You could often find her teaching Sunday School, decorating the sanctuary and helping out as needed. Loretta never met a stranger and brought joy and happiness to all who knew her.



Loretta was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Stella Barkley, her husband of 49 years, Mike Ashbrook, her son Jeff Ashbrook, and sister Sharon Fritz (of Wheaton, Illinois). She is survived by her son Scott Ashbrook and wife Donna of Monroe, and grandsons Lowell, Hunter and Archer Ashbrook.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 12:00PM until time of service at 2:00PM, Evangel Assembly of God, 5800 Frontage Road, Monroe, LA with Rev. Geary Phillips, Rev. Calvin Stapp and Rev. Don Logan officiating. Services are under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes of Monroe. A private entombment will follow at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens Mausoleum in West Monroe, LA.



The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Alex and Roslyn Conner, Americare, Dr. Frank and Kathy Weinholt, Dr. Brian Krier, the doctors and staff at St. Francis Medical Center and The Oaks/Eden Place for taking exceptionally good care of Loretta during her illness.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Loretta's memory to The Oaks/Eden Place, 1000 McKeen Place, Monroe, LA, 71201 or The , 513 Walnut Street, Monroe, LA 71201.



Online condolence messages may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.



Kilpatrick Funeral Homes



Monroe, LA Published in The News Star on May 26, 2019