Louie Preston Taylor
Winnsboro - Louie Preston Taylor passed from this life May 27, 2020. He fought a long hard battle against multiple illnesses, only to succumb to COVID-19.
He was born December 23, 1940, in Hot Springs, Arkansas to the union of Vira Strozier Taylor and Louie Odin Taylor. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and four brothers. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Gloria McQuillin Taylor, his daughter Amy Taylor Harvey, grandson Ethan Harvey, daughter Erin Taylor, dachshund Andy, two sisters, and one brother.
For those familiar with his health struggles over the past four years you will no doubt understand that we are at peace with his death. We know that he will no longer suffer illness. His care the past week at St. Francis Medical Center was everything a family in our situation could have hoped for. The nurses went above and beyond to communicate with us and guide us through the process of losing a loved one to a deadly virus.
If you wish to honor Preston's memory we ask that you do one or all of the following: wash, wax, and detail your vehicle, mow your lawn and trim your hedges, incorporate your favorite cuss words into casual conversation, listen to Neil Diamond, Don Williams, or John Prine, and most importantly enjoy a good cup of coffee.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com
Gill First National Funeral Home
Winnsboro, LA
Winnsboro - Louie Preston Taylor passed from this life May 27, 2020. He fought a long hard battle against multiple illnesses, only to succumb to COVID-19.
He was born December 23, 1940, in Hot Springs, Arkansas to the union of Vira Strozier Taylor and Louie Odin Taylor. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and four brothers. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Gloria McQuillin Taylor, his daughter Amy Taylor Harvey, grandson Ethan Harvey, daughter Erin Taylor, dachshund Andy, two sisters, and one brother.
For those familiar with his health struggles over the past four years you will no doubt understand that we are at peace with his death. We know that he will no longer suffer illness. His care the past week at St. Francis Medical Center was everything a family in our situation could have hoped for. The nurses went above and beyond to communicate with us and guide us through the process of losing a loved one to a deadly virus.
If you wish to honor Preston's memory we ask that you do one or all of the following: wash, wax, and detail your vehicle, mow your lawn and trim your hedges, incorporate your favorite cuss words into casual conversation, listen to Neil Diamond, Don Williams, or John Prine, and most importantly enjoy a good cup of coffee.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com
Gill First National Funeral Home
Winnsboro, LA
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.