Louise G. Sinclair
Shreveport - Graveside services for Mrs. Louise George Sinclair, 94, of Shreveport, LA, formerly of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 3:30 P.M. Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA, with Rev. Lamar Oliver officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.
Mrs. Sinclair died August 27, 2020, at The Carpenters House in Shreveport, LA, after a brief illness.
Mrs. Sinclair was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in West Monroe, LA, where she taught Sunday school for many years, and was a member of the Ed Stinson Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Louise McGuire Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Cecil Sinclair.
Survivors: Daughters, Cheryl Boudreaux and husband, Brent, and Jeannie Kennedy; Son, Edwin Sinclair and wife, Karen; Grandchildren, Brian Wiggins (Julie), Jeannie Anne Wilson (Marc), Jared Benton, Christopher Sinclair (Taylor), and Rebecca Sinclair; 3 Great Grandchildren, Taylor Wilson, Brooke Wilson, and Collin Wiggins; Sisters, Carol Schaeffer and husband, Allen, and Doris Marcus; numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church (General Fund) 1411 Glenwood Dr. West Monroe, LA 71291.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
