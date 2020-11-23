Louise Youngblood Alexander
Ruston - Graveside services for Louise Youngblood Alexander of Ruston will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ruston. Dr. Reggie Bridges and Rev. Dale Oden will officiate the service under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston.
Louise was born on March 21, 1939 and passed away in her home on November 21, 2020.
Louise attended Temple Baptist Church. She worked for the Lincoln Parish Tax Assessor, Lincoln Parish School system, and retired after many years from the Lincoln Parish Clerk of Court. She spent her retirement years enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending time with her much-loved friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Imogene Youngblood; her brother, Charles Youngblood; her son, Gregory Wayne Alexander; and her granddaughter, Emmy Claire Yates.
Louise is survived by her husband of 61 years, Norris Wayne "Bud" Alexander; her daughter, Jan Alexander Yates and son-in-law Rowdy; daughter-in-law, Faith Crump Alexander; grandsons, Landon, Lawson, and Levi Yates, Dustin Alexander and wife Anna, Daniel Alexander and wife Jenny; and great-grandchildren Garner and Grayson Alexander and Ella Alexander; and a host of other family and friends.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
.