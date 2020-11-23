1/1
Louise Youngblood Alexander
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Youngblood Alexander

Ruston - Graveside services for Louise Youngblood Alexander of Ruston will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ruston. Dr. Reggie Bridges and Rev. Dale Oden will officiate the service under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston.

Louise was born on March 21, 1939 and passed away in her home on November 21, 2020.

Louise attended Temple Baptist Church. She worked for the Lincoln Parish Tax Assessor, Lincoln Parish School system, and retired after many years from the Lincoln Parish Clerk of Court. She spent her retirement years enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending time with her much-loved friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Imogene Youngblood; her brother, Charles Youngblood; her son, Gregory Wayne Alexander; and her granddaughter, Emmy Claire Yates.

Louise is survived by her husband of 61 years, Norris Wayne "Bud" Alexander; her daughter, Jan Alexander Yates and son-in-law Rowdy; daughter-in-law, Faith Crump Alexander; grandsons, Landon, Lawson, and Levi Yates, Dustin Alexander and wife Anna, Daniel Alexander and wife Jenny; and great-grandchildren Garner and Grayson Alexander and Ella Alexander; and a host of other family and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
209 North Bonner Street
Ruston, LA 71270
(318) 255-2832
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kilpatrick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved