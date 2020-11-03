Loyd Ray Hamm
Rayville - Funeral services for Loyd Ray Hamm, 52, of Rayville, LA will be held 10:00 AM, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Start Baptist Church, Start, LA with Bro. Jeffery Thomas and Bro. Chris Crawford officiating. Interment will follow in the Antioch Cemetery, Rayville, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, LA.
Loyd was born August 21, 1968 in Delhi, LA and passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 in West Monroe, LA.
Loyd was a Lieutenant with the Richland Parish Sheriff's office. He is preceded in death by his father, Huey Lee Hamm, Sr.; brother-in-law, John Heath; niece, Kristy Heath; and great nephew, Jaden Wininger.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Rene' (Jack) Hamm; children, David Taylor Hamm and wife, Rebecca Gibson Hamm, Jason Lloyd Henson and wife, Jessi Rae Stansbury Henson, and Erin Lindsey Hamm; mother, Sarah Ann Neathery Hamm; grandchildren, Rayleigh Michelle, Taylor Claire, and Laura Carolyn; siblings, Huey Lee Hamm, Jr. and wife, Dianne, Joe Hamm and wife, Lynn, Shirley Ann Heath, Pat Monnin and husband, Gerald, Jeannie Weatherly and husband, Randy, Mary Hurd and husband, D.J., and Greg Hamm and wife, Janis; numerous nieces, nephews, and adopted family; and all Law Enforcement Officers.
Pallbearers will be the Richland Parish Sheriff's Deputies. Honorary pallbearers are all uniformed men and women of Richland Parish Sheriff's Office.
Visitation is 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Start Baptist Church, Start, LA.
Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com
.