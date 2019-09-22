Services
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Northeast Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery
Rayville, LA
Lt. Col. Lynn L. (Retired) Clark


1936 - 2019
Lt. Col. (Retired) Lynn L. Clark

West Monroe - Graveside services for Lt. Col. (Retired) Lynn L. Clark, 83, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, September 23, 2019, at the Northeast Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery in Rayville, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, LA.

Lynn was born June 26, 1936, in Botna, IA, and passed from this life on September 19, 2019, in Monroe, LA. He spent his life dedicated to serving his country during the Vietnam War, and retired from the United States Air Force as a veteran with 21 years of service. Throughout his years in the Air Force Lynn was awarded several awards and medals including the Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon; The Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon (5 times); The National Defense Service Medal; The Outstanding Unit Award; The Meritorious Service Medal (2 times); and The Air Force Commendation Medal (3 times). Mr. Clark was a member of First United Methodist Church in West Monroe, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milo B. and Helen E. Clark; and his brother, Richard Clark.

Left behind to cherish his memories are his wife, Laveda Clark; son, Lane Clark; daughter, Lynda Rushing and husband, James; granddaughter, Terry Anderson and husband, David; sister, Sue Duvall; and many beloved nephews and nieces.

Memorials may be made in his honor to the Louisiana Methodist Children's Home in Ruston, LA.

Published in The News Star on Sept. 22, 2019
