Lucille "Lucy" Causey Kincaid
West Monroe - Funeral services for Mrs. Lucille "Lucy" Causey Kincaid will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 18, 2019, in the Chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes of West Monroe. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home. Officiating will be Dr. Woods Watson. Interment will follow the services at Hasley Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes of West Monroe.
Lucy was born on April 13, 1922, and passed away October 14, 2019. She was a lifetime resident of West Monroe and was predeceased by her husband; Terrell Gordon Kincaid, Sr.; her sisters, Lavern and Lorraine; and her brother, Jack. She is survived by her children; Ann McClendon, Ross LaDart and Terry Kincaid; her grandchildren, Kathy Marshall, John D. McClendon, Jr. DVM, Sean LaDart, Lori LaDart, Terrell Kincaid, III, Tucker Kincaid, Logan LaDart and Lizzie LaDart Bergmann.
Lucy's life spanned generations all of whom benefitted from her positive influence. In retirement, she enjoyed life as a successful realtor and the owner of Lucy Lee, which was the pinnacle of retail fashion in North Louisiana in the 1980's. More importantly, as an employer, she mentored scores of young women who learned the value and practical responsibilities of having a job.
She also loved her family of fellow retirees from the phone company known as the "Pioneers".
But Lucy was not a phone company pioneer in name only. In the late 1970's, when a much higher paying "male only" company position became available, Lucy applied. When she was rejected solely due to gender, she sued and was eventually awarded the job along with back pay. Lucy never bragged or claimed martyrdom from her results, but lived with the quiet satisfaction of a Depression era matron providing for her family. However, as a result of Lucy's case, the Company changed its employment and promotion policies removing obstacles for similarly situated women across the South. As a former Union President reflected, "Lucy broke the dam. She was a pioneer's pioneer."
Her friends and family viewed her as a super hero with boundless energy, confidence, and aggressive enthusiasm in everything she did.
Honoring Lucy as pallbearers will be her grandsons John D. McClendon, Jr. DVM, Sean LaDart, Logan LaDart, Terrell Kincaid and Tucker Kincaid.
Published in The News Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019