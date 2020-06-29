Lucy Studavin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucy Studavin

West Monroe -

Funeral services celebrating the life of Lucy Studavin, 99, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Rev. Ted Freeland officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until service time at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.

Lucy was born February 25, 1921 in Decatur, Mississippi and passed away at home surrounded by family on June 27, 2020. She was a member of Claiborne Methodist Church. Lucy was a people person, never met a stranger. Always had a hug and smile for everybody. She was a UMW member and loved gospel and country music. Lucy was preceded in death by her husband Woodrow Studavin; parents Nanie and Charlie Rowell and brother Wilson Rowell.

Survivors include son, Jerry Studavin (Virginia); daughter Carolyn Braddock (Gary); daughter Jeroline Fuller; four grandchildren Tammy Feazel, Sonya Murphy, Casey Gordon, Heather Sims,; four great-grandchildren Zachary Toney, Cameron Kendricks, McKenzie Sims Fisher Sims.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Khaled Shafiei, Landmark Nursing Home and St. Francis Medical Center for the wonderful care given to our sweet and precious mother.

The family would also like to express their sincere appreciation to Heart of Hospice for all the kindness and care during this difficult time and to all of our friends and family for all the calls, visits, food and prayers.

The family welcomes all to the visitation and service and due to the Climate of Caution mask not only recommended but required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved