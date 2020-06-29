Lucy Studavin
West Monroe -
Funeral services celebrating the life of Lucy Studavin, 99, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Rev. Ted Freeland officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until service time at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Lucy was born February 25, 1921 in Decatur, Mississippi and passed away at home surrounded by family on June 27, 2020. She was a member of Claiborne Methodist Church. Lucy was a people person, never met a stranger. Always had a hug and smile for everybody. She was a UMW member and loved gospel and country music. Lucy was preceded in death by her husband Woodrow Studavin; parents Nanie and Charlie Rowell and brother Wilson Rowell.
Survivors include son, Jerry Studavin (Virginia); daughter Carolyn Braddock (Gary); daughter Jeroline Fuller; four grandchildren Tammy Feazel, Sonya Murphy, Casey Gordon, Heather Sims,; four great-grandchildren Zachary Toney, Cameron Kendricks, McKenzie Sims Fisher Sims.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Khaled Shafiei, Landmark Nursing Home and St. Francis Medical Center for the wonderful care given to our sweet and precious mother.
The family would also like to express their sincere appreciation to Heart of Hospice for all the kindness and care during this difficult time and to all of our friends and family for all the calls, visits, food and prayers.
The family welcomes all to the visitation and service and due to the Climate of Caution mask not only recommended but required.
Published in The News Star from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.