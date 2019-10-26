|
|
L.V. Frith
West Monroe - Funeral services for L.V. Frith will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
L.V was born on June 20, 1932, in Monroe, LA and passed away on October 24, 2019 in Ruston, LA. He retired from the U.S. Coast Guard and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Department. L.V. is preceded in death by his wife of over 51 years, Mildred Warren Frith; parents, Ernie and Rosa Frith; brother, Harold Frith.
L.V. is survived by his son, Larry Frith; daughter and son-in-law, Patti and Sam Burns; sister and brother -in-law, Debbie and Jack Clampit; sisters and brothers in law, Roberta Thompson, Dorothy and Donald Porter, Janie Smylie, Wayne and Jean Warren, Bonnie White, Joe and Sandra Warren, and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jack Clampit, Steven McKee, Grover Weems, Wesley Clark, Gary Osborne and Gene Rogers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Harold Griggs, Royce Calhoun and Homer Blakeney.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Watson Baptist Church, 483 Red Cut Loop Road, West Monroe, Louisiana 71292 or to .
Kilpatrick Funeral Home ~ West Monroe
Published in The News Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019